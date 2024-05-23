Zucchero sprays an “overdose of d’amore”

Musician is already looking forward to the thrill

"Love is very important in everyone's life, whether to give it or to receive it," said the Italo star in an interview with the "Krone". One of the greatest love stories in his decades-long career connects him with his audience: "I love my fans for their support and am very grateful to them," says Zucchero, looking forward to his audience in St. Pölten. In addition to a fantastic band, he has plenty of hits and new songs in his luggage.