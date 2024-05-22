Prison sentences imposed on climate campaigners

According to spokeswoman Marina Hagen-Canaval, one person in Graz was sentenced to three days for disturbing public order and six days for not leaving a meeting, while three people in Vienna were sentenced to ten and 14 days respectively - in each case by the provincial police directorates. One of them is graphic designer Stephanie Koch: "I was given a ten-day prison sentence for the last protest." According to the authorities, she "showed unwillingness" to comply with the law.