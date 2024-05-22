Bra left at home
Bella Hadid causes a stir with her sideboob look
Bella Hadid (27) must have left her bra at home again, because after her breathtaking appearance earlier this week in a transparent wow dress, the model has now gone one better and enchanted in a silver sideboob look.
The Chopard "Once Upon A Time" party took place in Cannes on Tuesday. In addition to dramatic XXL gowns, it was the daring outfits that really stood out.
Sexy sideboob look in Cannes
Beauty Bella Hadid once again attracted everyone's attention with her glamorous appearance. In her glittering silver dream dress, the 27-year-old caused a flurry of flashbulbs.
The dress had a plunging neckline at the back, which was adorned with beautiful glittering ribbons. But that wasn't the only eye-catcher of the look: Bella Hadid flashed her sideboob seductively and posed sexily for the photographers on the red carpet.
The model paired her wow dress with silver heels, matching earrings and a statement necklace. The beauty had her hair tied back in a tight bun. Her glamorous make-up rounded off the eye-catching look perfectly.
On Monday evening, Bella Hadid wowed with a fantastic transparent look at the film premiere of "The Apprentice". Her golden-brown, knee-length dress by Saint Laurent was transparent at the top, and Hadid also wore no bra under the sheer fabric.
Breathtaking red carpet looks
But Hadid was by no means the only beauty to cause a flurry of flashbulbs that evening. Demi Moore also wowed in a bright yellow dress that stood out with its high leg slit. Actress Eva Green enchanted with a black dress with an XL neckline.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
