Alaba reprimands Kroos:
“Never really took my fashion tips seriously”
A really big name is leaving the soccer stage. Toni Kroos, a five-time Champions League winner, announced the end of his career a few days ago. David Alaba was among the many well-wishers - although the Viennese was also a little offended ...
"Anton - how long have we known each other? How long have we been together on the pitch? How long have we been celebrating successes together? A long time. And now you're just ending your career? No, no! That makes me angry and sad and you know it!" the ÖFB captain scolded on Instagram.
"Tough opponent"
Nevertheless, he takes his hat off to his long-time teammate: "I can only tell you that you have more than earned your retirement from soccer. Your successes speak for themselves. You're also one of the nicest people I know. We shared so many unforgettable moments on the pitch and you were either a great team-mate or a tough opponent." However, one thing always bothered the now 31-year-old. "You just never really took my fashion tips seriously," said the defender.
When Alaba was drafted into the FC Bayern squad in 2010, he met Kroos for the first time. The two shared the pitch for four years before the midfielder moved to Real Madrid. Alaba would also make the move to the Spanish capital in 2021, where he won the Spanish championship twice and the Champions League once with Kroos at his side.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
