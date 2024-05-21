The Netherlands now has a record number of drug labs

"An important explanation for the increasing number of laboratories being dismantled is the rising global demand for drugs," said the head of the Narcotics Investigation Unit, Willem Woelders. "We have strong indications that demand is increasing. We see this, for example, in the worldwide seizures of drugs that can be linked to the Netherlands." The success of the search is also linked to increased information from the public about possible drug production sites. According to the police, these also pose a danger to the surrounding area, for example because of the threat of fires and explosions.