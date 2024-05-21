Outrage in the USA
Election video for Trump promises “united empire”
An election campaign video by former President Donald Trump is causing outrage in the USA: in the video, which was distributed on his online platform Truth Social on Monday, a "united empire" is promised if he wins the election in November.
"What happens if Donald Trump wins? What's next for America?", the 30-second video asks, while several fictitious headlines are displayed - alongside newspaper headlines such as "Economy booming" and "Border is closed", there is also talk of the "creation of a united empire".
Allusion to the NS regime?
The German word "Reich" is used here. The term is often used in the USA in reference to the Third Reich in Nazi Germany. The video, which apparently contains some text modules copied from other texts, also mentions the First World War. It could therefore also be about the German Empire, which existed from 1871 to 1918.
The spokeswoman for Trump's campaign team, Karoline Leavitt, explained that it was not an official campaign video. It had been created by another Truth social user and then shared by a Trump staffer who had not seen the word "empire". Early Tuesday morning, the video was removed from the Truth Social account, CNN reported.
"Trump is not playing games"
The campaign team of incumbent Joe Biden sharply criticized the choice of words. Team spokesman James Singer explained that Trump had also used Nazi rhetoric in the past. "Donald Trump is not playing games," Singer added. "He's telling America exactly what he intends to do when he returns to power: rule as a dictator over a 'unified empire'."
Biden's team is also not buying the Trump spokeswoman's claim that some employee posted the video. It published a clip on the X platform (see above) in which Trump explained that only he and his right-hand man, Dan Scavino, had access to his social media accounts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.