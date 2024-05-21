Slamming effect: Trump does not want to testify in trial

Ex-president sees politically motivated maneuvers

The silence before the judge fits in with Trump's previous handling of the accusations against him. He described the New York trial, as well as the three other criminal charges against him, as politically motivated maneuvers to prevent his return to the White House. The 77-year-old right-wing populist wants to run against incumbent Joe Biden, whom he lost to in the 2020 election, in the presidential election in November.