Hush money paid?
Slamming effect: Trump does not want to testify in trial
Trump wants to remain silent in the hush money trial against him - and not testify as a witness. This was announced by Trump's lawyers on Tuesday. This also means that the end of the trial is approaching - it should be as early as next week.
Trump's lawyers ended the questioning of witnesses on Tuesday without calling Trump to the stand. Judge Juan Merchan then announced the closing arguments in the trial for Tuesday of next week.
Ex-president sees politically motivated maneuvers
The silence before the judge fits in with Trump's previous handling of the accusations against him. He described the New York trial, as well as the three other criminal charges against him, as politically motivated maneuvers to prevent his return to the White House. The 77-year-old right-wing populist wants to run against incumbent Joe Biden, whom he lost to in the 2020 election, in the presidential election in November.
This is the issue
In the first criminal trial in history against a former US president, Trump is accused of using falsified business documents to cover up a hush payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels and thus illegally interfering in the presidential election.
The payment was used to persuade the former porn actress to keep quiet about an alleged sex affair she said she had with the real estate mogul in 2006. Trump denies any sexual contact with the woman.
Judge had the courtroom cleared
It was only on Monday that there was a scandal in the trial against former US President Donald Trump in connection with hush money payments to former porn actress Stormy Daniels. Merchan had the courtroom in downtown Manhattan temporarily cleared - because he felt disrespected by a Trump-affiliated defense witness.
The judge's jaw dropped during the questioning of Robert Costello on Monday because he appeared to question the judge's decisions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.