Scissors rammed into the back during a fight in a pub

The 29-year-old subsequently fled, whereupon the police were able to verify, pursue and finally arrest him on the basis of witness observations. The murder weapon, a pair of scissors, was found and recovered. The attacker was then taken to the police detention center in Linz.



Motive is unclear

The victim was taken to hospital after first aid. The Linz CID is currently investigating why the attack took place. In any case, the suspect claims that the victim attacked him with a knife and that he defended himself with scissors. Of course, a stab in the back doesn't really fit....



Charge at large

After consultation with the responsible public prosecutor's office, the charges were dropped. Further investigations into deliberate grievous bodily harm are ongoing.