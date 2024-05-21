Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Self-commitment

AI companies want to develop secure applications

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 14:55

More than a dozen leading artificial intelligence companies have committed to developing safe applications at a summit in Seoul, South Korea. "These commitments will ensure that the world's leading AI companies are transparent and accountable about their plans to develop safe AI," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.

comment0 Kommentare

The meeting in Seoul, which was attended by ChatGPT developer OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic, builds on a first global AI safety summit held in the UK last year. The UK is now also a co-organizer.

The companies have committed to publishing which artificial intelligence risks they consider to be "intolerable" and what they will do to ensure that these thresholds are not exceeded, according to the declaration submitted by the British Ministry of Science.

If these thresholds cannot be met, the manufacturers committed to "not using or developing" certain systems or models. The exact definition of these thresholds is to be determined at the next summit in France next year.

The technology giants Microsoft, Amazon, IBM and Facebook parent company Meta are also taking part in the meeting in Seoul, which runs until Wednesday.

Curse and blessing
Generative artificial intelligence is used, for example, in programs such as ChatGPT to generate texts, images or videos. The programs can be fed with different types of data, convert them, process them and generate new data from them.

Critics warn that AI could also be used to manipulate elections, for example through fake news or so-called deepfakes, i.e. deceptively real but manipulated images or videos. Activists and many governments are therefore calling for international standards for the development and use of AI.

Difficult to control
On Tuesday, the EU Council adopted an AI law that regulates the use of the technologies in areas such as video surveillance, speech recognition and the analysis of financial data. For example, a labeling obligation is planned: developers will have to mark texts, sounds and images generated with artificial intelligence so as not to mislead people.

However, the law will not come into force until spring 2026, although experts believe that the requirements will be difficult to monitor anyway due to the volume of material.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf