Two e-bikers (60 and 70) injured in collision

There was a crash between two e-bikers in Kirchberg an der Raab on Monday morning. At around half past ten, a 60-year-old was riding along the cycle path in the direction of Studenzen. After the Berndorf airfield, a group of four e-bikers came towards him. Suddenly, a 70-year-old woman from Weiz overtook her colleagues in the group and swerved into the opposite lane, according to the Styrian police.