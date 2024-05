Dominic Thiem against Franco Agamenone – live today

No fewer than five Austrians will try their hand in the Roland Garros men's qualifier starting on Monday, with Dominic Thiem leading the way. The two-time finalist at this major narrowly missed out on a direct ticket and did not receive a wild card. On Sunday, he was drawn against the Italian Franco Agamenone, ranked 234 in the world, at his last French Open. The match will be played on Monday (2nd after 10.00 a.m.).