Police looking for group
Drunk man beaten up and pushed over embankment
An "unexplained fall incident" has been keeping the police in Kufstein in Tyrol busy since Friday evening. A heavily intoxicated German man (22) was apparently attacked by several men and pushed over a bridge railing. The man allegedly remained unconscious on the embankment for a short time and then went to hospital himself.
The incident occurred on Friday between 9 and 9.30 p.m. in the area of the Inn bridge at Raiffeisenstraße 1. "The heavily intoxicated German was approached by a group of around four to five unknown male persons, physically attacked and pushed over the bridge railing by two men from this group into the embankment, which fell around seven meters, where he lay unconscious for a short time," according to the police.
He went to hospital himself
The German then drove home for the time being and then went to the district hospital in Kufstein due to the pain, where he was admitted as an inpatient due to the severity of his injuries. "The course of events has not yet been fully clarified," said the police. Further investigations are underway. The police are asking for any useful information (Tel. No.: 059133 / 7210).
Description of the alleged perpetrators
At least two of the four to five men are said to be between 19 and 23 years old and around 180 centimeters tall. They are of strong build, had dark hair and a three-day beard. According to the alleged victim, they are of southern European descent and spoke German with an accent.
