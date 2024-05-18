Herbert Ilsanker
“I’m not gone, I’m just around the corner”
Before Herbert Ilsanker bids farewell to FC Red Bull Salzburg as goalkeeping coach in the Bundesliga home game against LASK on Sunday, the 56-year-old club legend answered questions from the "Krone".
Herbert Ilsanker is to the coaching staff what Andreas Ulmer is to Salzburg as a player. He has been coaching the goalkeepers since 2005 and has been involved in every single title in the Bullen era. With the match against LASK, the 56-year-old, who was part of the Salzburg squad for all three of Austria's championships as a player, is stepping down from his role and taking on agendas as a scout and youth coach. Before leaving, the legend spoke to the "Krone" about
... sentimentality about the end of his coaching era:
I think about the good times, all the things I was able to experience. There were a lot of highlights. But I'm not gone, I'm just around the corner.
... Physical problems:
My knee and back no longer play ball. I've had an implant in my knee since 2015, a partial prosthesis. Now it's starting to tweak again.
... Millions of shots he's taken and a machine that could have done the job:
We had it here once and tried it out. I say I'm the better machine because I also play a shorter ball when I need to.
... Soccer obsession:
My life revolves a lot around soccer. It's my passion.
... his training as a papermaker:
My dad worked in the paper factory. He said: Come with me, you'll become a papermaker. That worked out, I did my apprenticeship and passed my final exam. After that I worked shifts. I also played football for SK Hallein. At some point, Salzburg wanted me. From 1991 I was a professional, later a goalkeeping coach.
... an injury in which Jürgen Klopp was involved:
We played against Cottbus at the Bruchwegstadion in Mainz in 1999. Once again, Kloppo didn't know where to put the ball and passed it back to me (laughs). I heard a shot, turned around and stepped into the void - and my Achilles tendon was off.
... his relationship with the German coaching legend:
We had a very good relationship. I once went to a football game with my son Stefan and his son Marc, and he invited us along. We got on really well in the dressing room and on the pitch.
... the fact that he has been involved in every Salzburg title:
I am very, very proud of every championship title. Also of the championship star. And of course the ten titles in a row.
... Hansi Flick, whom he once described as a substitute:
Yes, because we were together all day. It was a really good fit, our interests were the same. We were both married, we both had children. Even though it was exhausting and not always fun, it was fun overall and we always had a good basis for conversation.
... his successor Sebastian Baumgartner:
Sebi is very committed. His huge advantage: he's on a first-name basis with the computer, whereas I'm still more on a first-name basis. He also has a really good rapport with the goalkeepers. Whether I'm out there or he is - I can't tell the difference. He does it really well, we've learned a lot from each other. I can say that his work is sound.
... a rumor that says he doesn't have long trousers.
That's nonsense (laughs)! I already have a pair of jeans at home. But the neighbors have asked me if I'm crazy because I was shoveling snow in winter wearing flip-flops, shorts and a rain jacket.
... Proud:
I'm proud of my family! It's the be-all and end-all. I have the best wife and the best children. I look forward to coming home every day. But I also always look forward to going to work. The club is my second home.
... Things he will miss:
I will miss everything here in Taxham. Everyone gets stuck in here and does their job. But I'll be here for some training sessions and pre-season matches and will stay with the club in another capacity.
