Caught after vacation
Fake vaccination certificate: fine for GNTM model
Former "Germany's Next Topmodel" contestant Nathalie Volk has now been fined for traveling with a fake vaccination certificate just over two years ago: She has been ordered to pay 30,000 euros. If she accepts the fine, which is not yet legally binding, Volk will even have a criminal record.
A vacation in the Maldives is not exactly cheap - but for theex-GNTM model, her trip to the archipelago in the Indian Ocean in early 2022 has become even more expensive.
Heavy fine for forgery
"In the criminal case against Nathalie Volk, it is announced that, at the request of the public prosecutor's office, a penalty order in the amount of 120 daily rates of 250 euros each was issued against the defendant for forgery of documents on the basis of the indictment and the confiscation of the vaccination certificate was ordered," the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office announced, as reported by the broadcaster RTL.
Vaccination sticker showed abnormalities during passport check
Volk was caught with the forged document on her return journey from the Maldives. She had spent her vacation there with her ex, Frankfurt entrepreneur Samuel Azarev. During passport control at Frankfurt Airport, an officer noticed that the batch number of the vaccination sticker was conspicuous. The model was even briefly detained as a result.
If Volks objects, the case goes to trial
In Germany, a previous conviction is handed down for sentences of 90 days or more. According to RTL, she has two weeks to appeal against the penalty order. If she takes this step, she will face a trial in court.
Volk was due to appear in court in March because of this case. However, she did not attend and called in sick. As the TV station reported, citing insiders, the model apparently did not take the charges seriously enough.
