Norway vs Austria – LIVE from 16:20

With four points and a lot of self-confidence, Austria's ice hockey team goes into the deciding games at the World Championship. The ÖEHV team needs a win in Prague from the two games against Norway on Sunday (4.20 pm) and Great Britain on Tuesday (12.20 pm) to secure a place at the 2025 World Championships in Sweden and Denmark on their own.
The sensations against Canada and Finland have put the Austrians in a good position to avoid relegation for the third time in a row. Now they are looking to build on their strong performances against teams on an equal footing to avoid relegation. "There were a lot of things that went incredibly well. Now it's time to put the performance on the ice against Norway," emphasized captain Thomas Raffl.
"Goal not yet achieved"
Team manager Roger Bader also believes his team is ready for the always nerve-wracking battle to remain among the top 16 nations in recent years. "There were a lot of very good moments from Team Austria. We were hoping for four points, but certainly not expecting them. It's good for our confidence and helps us going into the last two games. But we know that we haven't reached our goal yet," said Bader.
Norway undefeated against Austria for 25 years
The first chance comes against a team that has always played in the A World Championships since 2006 and has not been beaten by Austria at the World Championships for 25 years (3-0 in Lillehammer 1999). The Norwegians have picked up three points in Prague so far with a win over Denmark. "We know that we will have a really tough play-off game. Defensively, Norway are always good and unpleasant to play against. They're a tough nut to crack, but so will we be for them," explained the team boss.
Offensively, the Norwegian first line with the two veterans Patrick Thoresen and Mats Zuccarello has been particularly strong. The 40-year-old Thoresen was involved in the 2006 play-off in Salzburg and is Norway's player of the year, while the 36-year-old Zuccarello is Marco Rossi's team-mate at Minnesota Wild and has more than 900 NHL games under his belt. "Zuccarello is an absolute world-class player, Thoresen is still an outstanding player. They haven't played in the team for five years, and thanks to them the first block has gained in quality compared to other years," said Bader.
However, the Scandinavians have also taken highly touted talents with them to Prague. The 18-year-old forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who has already scored two world championship goals, is considered a candidate for the first round in this year's NHL draft. With defenseman Stian Solberg, who is the same age, and the two 19-year-olds Noah Steen and Petter Vesterheim, team boss Mikael Gath has four teenagers in the squad.
