Norway vs Austria – LIVE from 16:20

Norway undefeated against Austria for 25 years

The first chance comes against a team that has always played in the A World Championships since 2006 and has not been beaten by Austria at the World Championships for 25 years (3-0 in Lillehammer 1999). The Norwegians have picked up three points in Prague so far with a win over Denmark. "We know that we will have a really tough play-off game. Defensively, Norway are always good and unpleasant to play against. They're a tough nut to crack, but so will we be for them," explained the team boss.