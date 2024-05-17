A hurdle race awaits Sturm in the title final!

The coach is brimming with self-confidence. He is not concerned with Dortmund's fate - Borussia missed out on the title at home in the final round in 2023: "There are also positive examples: Like Sturm in 1999, when they had a two-point lead and clinched the title in the final round with a commanding 3-0 win against Tirol. Without the suspended Ivica Vastic. I was in the stadium as a fan at the time," recalls Ilzer, who also prepared himself for a horror scenario: "Every game holds many potential hurdles. We have prepared for every single one. We expect the strongest opponent and the toughest possible game. We've already experienced everything against Klagenfurt, losing at home and drawing when short-handed."