Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dortmund not an issue

A hurdle race awaits Sturm in the title final!

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 19:36

The big title final is getting closer and closer! Sturm go into Sunday's (17) decisive home game against Klagenfurt as favorites, but the devil never sleeps. But: The Ilzer squad is prepared for anything, including a possible horror scenario. However, nobody is thinking of a Dortmund fate: The motto is: 1999 instead of 2023!

comment0 Kommentare

Honor to whom honor is due! Sturm's successful coach Christian Ilzer was voted "Coach of the Season" by the Bundesliga for the second time in a row. Otar Kiteishvili won the "Player of the Season" award. Extra doping for Ilzer, but bitterly: the midfield strategist will be suspended on Sunday against Klagenfurt. "Otar's absence hurts, he's a difference-maker. But we've had to replace players before. We are set up in such a way that we can compensate for absences," said Ilzer.

Otar Kiteishvili (center) was voted player of the season. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Otar Kiteishvili (center) was voted player of the season.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The coach is brimming with self-confidence. He is not concerned with Dortmund's fate - Borussia missed out on the title at home in the final round in 2023: "There are also positive examples: Like Sturm in 1999, when they had a two-point lead and clinched the title in the final round with a commanding 3-0 win against Tirol. Without the suspended Ivica Vastic. I was in the stadium as a fan at the time," recalls Ilzer, who also prepared himself for a horror scenario: "Every game holds many potential hurdles. We have prepared for every single one. We expect the strongest opponent and the toughest possible game. We've already experienced everything against Klagenfurt, losing at home and drawing when short-handed."

"Don't be dazzled"
The Blacks know that Pacult's team are no pushovers.
"They weren't the worse team in the recent defeats. Ilzer is unperturbed by the fact that ten players have already been sent off in Klagenfurt. "We won't let that blind us." The fans are eagerly awaiting the final and can't wait for Sunday. The coach, meanwhile, is enjoying every minute until kick-off: "It would be a mental weakness if I wanted to be at the kick-off point right now."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf