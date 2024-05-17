Dortmund not an issue
A hurdle race awaits Sturm in the title final!
The big title final is getting closer and closer! Sturm go into Sunday's (17) decisive home game against Klagenfurt as favorites, but the devil never sleeps. But: The Ilzer squad is prepared for anything, including a possible horror scenario. However, nobody is thinking of a Dortmund fate: The motto is: 1999 instead of 2023!
Honor to whom honor is due! Sturm's successful coach Christian Ilzer was voted "Coach of the Season" by the Bundesliga for the second time in a row. Otar Kiteishvili won the "Player of the Season" award. Extra doping for Ilzer, but bitterly: the midfield strategist will be suspended on Sunday against Klagenfurt. "Otar's absence hurts, he's a difference-maker. But we've had to replace players before. We are set up in such a way that we can compensate for absences," said Ilzer.
The coach is brimming with self-confidence. He is not concerned with Dortmund's fate - Borussia missed out on the title at home in the final round in 2023: "There are also positive examples: Like Sturm in 1999, when they had a two-point lead and clinched the title in the final round with a commanding 3-0 win against Tirol. Without the suspended Ivica Vastic. I was in the stadium as a fan at the time," recalls Ilzer, who also prepared himself for a horror scenario: "Every game holds many potential hurdles. We have prepared for every single one. We expect the strongest opponent and the toughest possible game. We've already experienced everything against Klagenfurt, losing at home and drawing when short-handed."
"Don't be dazzled"
The Blacks know that Pacult's team are no pushovers.
"They weren't the worse team in the recent defeats. Ilzer is unperturbed by the fact that ten players have already been sent off in Klagenfurt. "We won't let that blind us." The fans are eagerly awaiting the final and can't wait for Sunday. The coach, meanwhile, is enjoying every minute until kick-off: "It would be a mental weakness if I wanted to be at the kick-off point right now."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.