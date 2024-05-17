Knelt on neck
Girlfriend killed: Life imprisonment for Carinthian man
A 31-year-old Carinthian man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder for killing his girlfriend in March last year at the Graz Regional Criminal Court on Friday. He had knelt on her neck during an argument and suffocated her. Prior to this, the accused had allegedly abused the woman for two days.
The accused and the victim met in 2019 during inpatient alcohol withdrawal at the clinic and moved in together. Both were soon drinking again, and the apartment they shared in Raaba near Graz was "in a desolate state", according to public prosecutor Stefan Engelbert.
In the last three days before the crime, there were several violent arguments. The roofer hit the woman, she had numerous hematomas. Once he beat her up with a folding rule.
On March 11, another argument escalated and she allegedly threw a bottle at him. "I wanted her to stop," the defendant stated. He punched her and knelt on top of the woman. "I thought I was going to push her down by the chest, but it was the neck," the man described.
The victim had no alcohol in her blood and no food remains were found: "Was she already too badly injured to eat or drink anything?" asked Judge Catherine Farmer. The Carinthian was unable to answer that. His memories of the crime were rather vague, even though what had happened would not let him go.
"One to two bottles of vodka" every evening
The accused talked about his excessive alcohol consumption, he spoke of "one to two bottles of vodka" every evening, when he was working it was "a doppler of wine and a pint of beer" in the evening. The argument also came about because he was "in over his head". "Separation was never an issue?" asked the judge. "No, we really loved each other," replied the defendant.
She had hematomas, abrasions and massive injuries from head to toe.
Gerichtsmedizinerin Isabella Klasnic
Forensic pathologist Isabella Klasnic used photos to show the victim's countless injuries. "She had hematomas, abrasions, massive injuries from the top of her head to the bottom of her feet." The psychiatric expert Manfred Walzl stated that the accused was "moderately intoxicated". His sanity was diminished, but still present. The 31-year-old was not found to have any serious mental illnesses.
The jury found the defendant guilty of murder and intentional grievous bodily harm. The 31-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdict is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.