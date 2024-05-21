Blaufränkischland
The most beautiful wine trips in Central Burgenland 2024
Relax and enjoy, have "a good time". Whether as a couple, with family or with friends - in Blaufränkischland in sunny Central Burgenland you can expect wonderful nature, great wines, regional delicacies and much more!
Connoisseurs from near and far say that Blaufränkischland, with its gently sloping vineyards and almost picturesque villages, has a particularly calming effect. All the more so as the sun unfolds its power over the region 300 days a year.
On beautiful, well-signposted cycle paths through varied landscapes with vineyards, forests, fields and meadows, you will get to know sleepy little villages, quaint inns and wine taverns and cultural gems. With the Sonnenland trolley tour, you can explore the region on a disused 23 km long railroad line by trolley, which is powered by pedals like a bicycle. Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg offers a unique range of bathing fun and action for the whole family.
The region is also characterized by viticulture. Racy red wines in dark ruby red and with the smell of berries - above all the Blaufränkisch, often and gladly referred to as "the majesty" among red wines. In no other region have winegrowers dedicated themselves to the cultivation of this noble red wine variety as intensively as in Central Burgenland, which is why it is rightly called "Blaufränkischland".
In addition to cellar tours, gourmet days and farm festivals, numerous smaller and larger wine events take place in Blaufränkischland from spring to late fall. Whether it's hikes through the vineyards or from vineyard to vineyard, wine festivals or fairs - we have already put together packages for many of these events together with our host businesses.
You can even look over the shoulders of our winegrowers during the grape harvest and be a "winegrower for a day". Perhaps something you've always wanted to experience?
Here you can find inspiration for your next visit to Blaufränkischland!
Bookyour trip to Blaufränkischland at www.myburgenland.travel
Information and tips about the region at www.mittelburgenland-rosalia.info
