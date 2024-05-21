The most beautiful wine trips in Central Burgenland 2024

The region is also characterized by viticulture. Racy red wines in dark ruby red and with the smell of berries - above all the Blaufränkisch, often and gladly referred to as "the majesty" among red wines. In no other region have winegrowers dedicated themselves to the cultivation of this noble red wine variety as intensively as in Central Burgenland, which is why it is rightly called "Blaufränkischland".