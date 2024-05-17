Almost 1 million without power
Deaths in severe thunderstorms in the US state of Texas
Severe storms claimed the lives of at least four people in the Texas city of Houston and the surrounding area on Thursday. Two of them were killed by falling trees, fire chief Samuel Peña announced in the evening.
Another person died when a crane toppled over. There was initially no further information on the fourth victim. A violent storm with wind speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour swept through the metropolis of millions in the south of the USA, said Mayor John Whitmire.
Schools remain closed on Friday
There was severe damage in the city center. "There is glass everywhere on the streets, the traffic lights are out", added Whitmire. He called on residents to stay at home if possible. Schools were to remain closed on Friday.
Almost one million households without power
According to reports, hundreds of windows in high-rise buildings were broken due to the strong winds. Power pylons were also toppled and overhead lines damaged (see picture below). According to the website Poweroutage.us, almost one million households in Texas were still without electricity on Friday night. In neighboring Louisiana, which was also hit by the storms, around 100,000 households were without power.
600 percent more rain than usual
In both US states, 600 percent more rain than usual has fallen in the past two weeks, according to the weather service on CNN. This is also due to climate change. Four people had already been killed in severe storms in the south of the USA in the past few days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.