Chemical leak at heating plant calls for fire department

On arrival, the hazardous goods warehouse of the Stadtwerke heating plant was already heavily fogged and there was an acrid smell in the air, according to the emergency services. "We immediately alerted the state chemist and the state expert for air quality." It was quickly established that large quantities of hydrochloric acid and caustic soda were being stored in the warehouse. However, a leak could not be found as all the pumps had already been switched off at the start of the operation.