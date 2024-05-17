Ferlach fears for the future of its handball girls

Because Buchbauer has been in charge of everything in recent years. The departures of Julia, Viktoria and Adriana Marksteiner are fixed, Luna Voncina is probably moving to Spain, the veterans Anna Kavalar and Kathi Fritz are thinking about ending their careers. There were only verbal agreements with bomber Lara Brezenci and goalkeepers Andjela Roganovic and Helena Segota. "Someone else at the club now has to take care of the planning," said Buchbauer, who had already reached agreement with three new signings.