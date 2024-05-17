After saying goodbye to the boss
Ferlach fears for the future of its handball girls
Women's section head Wolfgang Buchbauer is leaving Ferlach after twelve years. No successor is yet in sight. Time is now pressing when it comes to planning the squad for next season - when they would be playing in the European Cup again. The club wants to continue its work.
Uncertain times for Ferlach's handball girls! For the third time in a row, captain Anna Kavalar and Co. were eliminated in the league semi-final against Atzgersdorf. At least they qualified for the European Cup for the third time in a row. However, there is still no great joy about it...
Section manager Wolfgang Buchbauer - who has played a key role in the successes of recent years - is stepping down after twelve years. "I finally need time for myself!" Daughter Anna is also not continuing. They are now desperately looking for a successor. "We also have no idea whether we will have enough players to name a team for next season," says club chairman Walter Perkounig.
The club now has to take care of the planning. I will hand over my office as soon as possible.
Wolfgang BUCHBAUER
Because Buchbauer has been in charge of everything in recent years. The departures of Julia, Viktoria and Adriana Marksteiner are fixed, Luna Voncina is probably moving to Spain, the veterans Anna Kavalar and Kathi Fritz are thinking about ending their careers. There were only verbal agreements with bomber Lara Brezenci and goalkeepers Andjela Roganovic and Helena Segota. "Someone else at the club now has to take care of the planning," said Buchbauer, who had already reached agreement with three new signings.
Two weeks time for entries
Time is also pressing! The teams for the domestic top league and the EHF Cup have to be named by the end of May. A discussion with coach Iva Kanjugovic (who still has a year left on her contract!) should shed light on the future. "Of course we want to continue the section! The women have been more successful than the men in recent years," emphasizes Perkounig.
First new addition to the men's team confirmed
Yesterday, the men's team presented its first new signing for next season. With 2-meter-man Toni Perkusic, a left-handed player from league rival Bärnbach/Köflach signed for the right back. The extensions of Florian Ploner and talent Nico Sager are just a formality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.