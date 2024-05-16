How (in)secure your PIN code is

Tip: Do not use personal data

Many users have numbers that are easy to guess, such as date of birth or wedding date. Good hackers can crack a third of the four-digit passcodes in 61 guess attempts. If you give them 426 chances, they gain access to 50 percent of the accounts. Even with just five attempts, the probability is 20 percent. Less frequently used and therefore more secure combinations are 8557, 8438, 9539, 7063 and 6827 - at least until they were revealed. Moore's tip: "Change combinations often and don't use personal details."