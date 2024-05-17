“Ex” Kühbauer is on the doorstep as WAC coach

Two more games in any case, four at best - that's how long Manni Schmid (53) will still be on the WAC bench. What insiders had been anticipating recently became official yesterday: after a total of 44 league games (plus hopefully three games in the European Cup play-offs), the two managers will part ways at the end of the season - one year before the official contract expires in the summer of 2025! "A separation on good terms", as President Dietmar Riegler and Manni Schmid emphasized in unison yesterday. But a separation! Because: "The situation has been tense recently, we didn't get going for a long time and missed our declared goal for the season - the championship round. But as I said, we parted on good terms," emphasizes Riegler.