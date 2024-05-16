On the redesign: “Emperor is turning in his grave”

iThe jackhammers are roaring on Michaelerplatz, yet many people stop to look at the construction site posters showing the future of the square: trees and flowerbeds in front of the Hofburg, smooth paving slabs instead of the historic cobblestones, and a water feature in front of the house of architect Adolf Loos, of all people, who considered all ornamentation to be a crime: tourists and Viennese alike cannot understand what the city was thinking.