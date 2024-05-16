Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Michaelerplatz

On the redesign: “Emperor is turning in his grave”

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 19:00

The fact that Michaelerplatz is to become Beserlpark is causing a shake of the head. The Viennese are against the redesign of this historic jewel in Vienna's city center - according to a survey.

comment0 Kommentare

iThe jackhammers are roaring on Michaelerplatz, yet many people stop to look at the construction site posters showing the future of the square: trees and flowerbeds in front of the Hofburg, smooth paving slabs instead of the historic cobblestones, and a water feature in front of the house of architect Adolf Loos, of all people, who considered all ornamentation to be a crime: tourists and Viennese alike cannot understand what the city was thinking.

Michaelerplatz in a historical photograph from 1893. (Bild: Wien Museum)
Michaelerplatz in a historical photograph from 1893.
(Bild: Wien Museum)

Yes to greenery, but not here of all places
In a Krone survey, everyone agrees that the city could do with more greenery - but also that there are enough concrete jungles in Vienna that are better suited to this than a place that has always been intended as a representative open space.

Loos and the emperor would be turning in their graves, says Fiaker Matthias. A visitor from France says it's like the Parisians hiding their Arc de Triomphe behind a forest. A lady from England says that she has always admired Vienna for how proudly its historical heritage is maintained here - but that is obviously no longer the case.

The Viennese interviewed agree that the square needs to be renovated; the crumbling pavement is now a nuisance. Nevertheless, there are no supporters of the future airfield look. Many also believe that the greenery will not work. One passer-by wonders: "How are trees supposed to thrive there? It is and will remain an urban square!"

Zitat Icon

A redesign like this would definitely have required a democratic process and a public consultation. After all, the city ultimately belongs to the residents.

(Bild: Zwefo)

Emily W.

Bild: Zwefo

Zitat Icon

The architect Loos and the emperor would be turning in their graves. Perhaps at least the Fiaker horses will have a bit of shade thanks to the greenery.

(Bild: Zwefo)

Matthias K.

Bild: Zwefo

Zitat Icon

It's a disgrace to change and destroy the historic ensemble like this. It's simply sad. Anything that distracts from these beautiful buildings is a nuisance.

Bernadette H.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf