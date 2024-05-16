Russian advance
US ban hinders Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv
The Russian army has launched a massive attack on the north-east of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. The defenders have already had to retreat from several villages. The Ukrainian army would have the means to fire on the invaders' deployment area in Russia. However, a ban imposed by the USA prevents them from using supplied weapons for this purpose.
The US government under President Joe Biden is providing massive military aid to Ukraine. However, there is a restriction on the weapons supplied: they may not be used for attacks on Russian territory. According to military experts, this ban - imposed for fear of escalation - is now undermining Ukrainian efforts to defend areas in the Kharkiv oblast, where Russian troops have launched an offensive.
Russian advance slowed down
According to the US think tank ISW (Institute for the Study of War), Russian troops have advanced around eight kilometers into Ukrainian territory since 10 May. In the meantime, the advance has slowed down. Counterattacks by infantry, artillery and drones have succeeded in partially stabilizing the situation, according to reports from Kiev.
While the invaders from Russia can cover Ukrainian defensive positions a few kilometers behind the border with artillery fire, the Ukrainians are not allowed to shoot back with Western weapons systems, according to ISW experts. This makes potential fixed Ukrainian positions near the border "possibly undefendable".
"Sanctuary" due to US restrictions
The US restrictions have created a "sanctuary" in the Russian border areas from which Russia can attack Ukrainian positions and settlements with glide bombs and missiles and troops can gather unhindered. The military experts at ISW emphasize that a Ukrainian operation against Russian weapons systems supporting the offensive in Kharkiv would be a defensive action from the outset.
While British Foreign Secretary David Cameron clearly stated at the beginning of May that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK in Russia, his US counterpart remained vague during his surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital a few days ago. Attacks outside the country were "not encouraged or enabled", said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference in Kiev in response to a corresponding question. Ultimately, Ukraine must decide how it wants to wage this war, Blinken said.
US authority: Encouraging attacks in Russia
The US Helsinki Commission, an agency of the Biden administration that monitors compliance with the 1975 Helsinki Final Act on the inviolability of frontiers, was more explicit. The USA should not only allow Ukraine to attack military targets in the Russian border region, but encourage it to do so, according to the authority.
There are no restrictions on territories annexed by Russia in violation of international law: Ukraine has once again attacked the Crimean peninsula, presumably with US-made missiles. During an attack on the Belbek military airfield, a fuel facility was hit and a fire broke out, the independent internet portal Astra reported on Thursday. Pictures of the incident circulated on the internet (see below).
US missiles fired over Crimea
The Russian Ministry of Defense only reported the launch of five US ATACMS missiles over Crimea. In addition, four Ukrainian drones were shot down and two more were intercepted due to radio interference. Russian military bloggers, on the other hand, confirmed the fires.
Belbek, near the port city of Sevastopol, is considered an important base for the Russian air force. Since the beginning of the war of aggression more than two years ago, Moscow has used the airfield for regular airstrikes on the neighboring country. Ukraine has repeatedly announced its intention to liberate Crimea from Russian occupation.
