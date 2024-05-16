US ban hinders Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv

While British Foreign Secretary David Cameron clearly stated at the beginning of May that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK in Russia, his US counterpart remained vague during his surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital a few days ago. Attacks outside the country were "not encouraged or enabled", said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference in Kiev in response to a corresponding question. Ultimately, Ukraine must decide how it wants to wage this war, Blinken said.