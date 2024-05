Affordable cell phones under €350: Who has the best?

Entry-level smartphones today have many features that were once reserved for the expensive luxury class. Waterproof devices, fingerprint scanners in the display, fast 6 gigahertz Wi-Fi, good screens and cameras: all of this has found its way into the entry-level class, so the "low-cost devices" from Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi offer a lot of technology for an affordable price. Despite similar features, a favorite emerged in the test.