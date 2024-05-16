Straight talk from the consultant
“Roses and thorns!” Will Tel leave if Tuchel stays?
Will crowd favorite Mathys Tel leave Bayern if Thomas Tuchel stays with the record champions after all? "We'll take the roses and the thorns," explained his advisor cryptically, before finally making it clear: the young Frenchman will stay!
"Mathys has signed a long-term contract with his club. He is in the process of learning from the elite. We take the roses and therefore also the thorns," his advisor Gadiri Camara emphasized to the "tz". No matter who is on the sidelines, Tel will stay with Bayern, he makes clear.
Camara is also reacting to the increasingly concrete possibility that Tuchel will remain coach at the record champions beyond the summer. Tel and the 50-year-old are said to have a strained relationship.
Living "Mia san mia"
Despite strong performances and the trust placed in the young Frenchman by the management team, he did not get much playing time from Tuchel. Accordingly, it was also seen as a side blow against the coach when Tel extended his contract in Munich shortly after announcing his departure from Tuchel.
One way or another, the 19-year-old wants to attack again in the new season. "Mathys will be available and will continue to learn in order to conquer his glory and the titles that everyone in Munich is waiting for. That is his only concern after an instructive season. He is 1000 percent 'Mia san mia' and proud of it," was Camara's clear message.
