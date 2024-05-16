At the end of the season
Surprise! Coach Schmid leaves the WAC
Coach Manfred Schmid will leave the WAC at the end of the season. This has been clear since Thursday. The separation has apparently been mutually agreed in a meeting with president Dietmar Riegler.
Wolfsburg announced on Thursday that Schmid's contract would be terminated at the end of the European Cup play-off matches. This decision was reached by mutual agreement in a personal meeting between Schmid and President Riegler, the club emphasized in a press release.
"We had a long, constructive and respectful discussion in which we came to this decision together. I would like to thank Manfred Schmid and wish him successful games in the play-offs," explained Riegler.
"A clean separation"
Schmid took over the WAC at the beginning of March 2023 during a difficult phase and ultimately led the team to the European Cup play-off semi-finals. Schmid will still be on the touchline in the final match of the basic round against WSG Tirol and in the remaining European Cup play-off matches.
"It's an absolutely clean and sensible separation. I am very grateful to President Riegler for the honest and open discussion. Accordingly, we will part on good terms after working together for 1.5 years. I am pleased that I can hand over the WAC with a solid sporting and financial basis. Now my full focus is on the remaining games, in which we still want to achieve our goal," Schmid himself emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
