“BAST” continues to be slowed down in Ollersdorf

Question of priority

Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits is very displeased that the mayor is now putting the brakes on once again. She no longer has any sympathy for the stalling tactics of the head of the village. "First it was said that a burst pipe at the cemetery had to be dealt with by the municipal workers, then the bad weather was to blame and now it's work on the urn grove in the cemetery. There is always something to do in a municipality and in this case the question of priority lies with the mayor, who is refusing to make an offer to the population for party-political reasons," says Illedits angrily.