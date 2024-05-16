Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because of information boards

“BAST” continues to be slowed down in Ollersdorf

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 06:00

First a burst pipe, then bad weather and now the urn grove: SPÖ deputy mayor criticizes local head Bernd Strobl for the latest delaying tactics with the "BAST" call-and-collect cab.

comment0 Kommentare

The farce surrounding the call-and-collect cab "BAST" in Ollersdorf has been enriched by yet another facet. As reported, ÖVP mayor Bernd Strobl refused to pay for the signs for the stops at the municipality's expense. His argument: the problem was not the costs of 1100 euros, but that the state was asking the municipalities to pay, although something else had been communicated.

Deputy mayor paid for signposts out of her own pocket
When SPÖ Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits then went on the offensive in December of the previous year and paid for the signs out of her own pocket, the cat-and-mouse game seemed to be over. By means of a municipal council resolution, the ÖVP parliamentary group also gave its blessing for the aforementioned signs - which had been lying around the municipality for two months - to be installed by municipal employees by the beginning of April at the latest. Four out of twelve signs are now up, but the call-and-collect cab still does not stop in the "Gallic village".

Information event in Ollersdorf: VBB employee Kevin Sifkovits and Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits. (Bild: SPÖ Ollersdorf)
Information event in Ollersdorf: VBB employee Kevin Sifkovits and Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits.
(Bild: SPÖ Ollersdorf)

VBB: Information boards needed to start operations
According to information from Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland (VBB), there are legal reasons for this. Only when the infrastructure is fully established will it be possible to start operations. "However, we are ready to start at any time," says VBB Managing Director Wolfgang Werderits. The public, who attended an information event at the beginning of the week to find out about the advantages of the mobility service, are also keen to get started.

Zitat Icon

The call-and-collect cab BAST has already been operating without boards and has also been invited to operate in Ollersdorf since September.

Bürgermeister Bernd Strobl (ÖVP)

Question of priority
Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits is very displeased that the mayor is now putting the brakes on once again. She no longer has any sympathy for the stalling tactics of the head of the village. "First it was said that a burst pipe at the cemetery had to be dealt with by the municipal workers, then the bad weather was to blame and now it's work on the urn grove in the cemetery. There is always something to do in a municipality and in this case the question of priority lies with the mayor, who is refusing to make an offer to the population for party-political reasons," says Illedits angrily.

Start for "BAST" in Ollersdorf still uncertain
Only the mayor knows how long the people of Ollersdorf will have to wait for the "BAST" and he says: "Once the priority works, such as the urn grove, have been completed, the plaques will be put up again."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf