Because of information boards
“BAST” continues to be slowed down in Ollersdorf
First a burst pipe, then bad weather and now the urn grove: SPÖ deputy mayor criticizes local head Bernd Strobl for the latest delaying tactics with the "BAST" call-and-collect cab.
The farce surrounding the call-and-collect cab "BAST" in Ollersdorf has been enriched by yet another facet. As reported, ÖVP mayor Bernd Strobl refused to pay for the signs for the stops at the municipality's expense. His argument: the problem was not the costs of 1100 euros, but that the state was asking the municipalities to pay, although something else had been communicated.
Deputy mayor paid for signposts out of her own pocket
When SPÖ Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits then went on the offensive in December of the previous year and paid for the signs out of her own pocket, the cat-and-mouse game seemed to be over. By means of a municipal council resolution, the ÖVP parliamentary group also gave its blessing for the aforementioned signs - which had been lying around the municipality for two months - to be installed by municipal employees by the beginning of April at the latest. Four out of twelve signs are now up, but the call-and-collect cab still does not stop in the "Gallic village".
VBB: Information boards needed to start operations
According to information from Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland (VBB), there are legal reasons for this. Only when the infrastructure is fully established will it be possible to start operations. "However, we are ready to start at any time," says VBB Managing Director Wolfgang Werderits. The public, who attended an information event at the beginning of the week to find out about the advantages of the mobility service, are also keen to get started.
The call-and-collect cab BAST has already been operating without boards and has also been invited to operate in Ollersdorf since September.
Bürgermeister Bernd Strobl (ÖVP)
Question of priority
Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits is very displeased that the mayor is now putting the brakes on once again. She no longer has any sympathy for the stalling tactics of the head of the village. "First it was said that a burst pipe at the cemetery had to be dealt with by the municipal workers, then the bad weather was to blame and now it's work on the urn grove in the cemetery. There is always something to do in a municipality and in this case the question of priority lies with the mayor, who is refusing to make an offer to the population for party-political reasons," says Illedits angrily.
Start for "BAST" in Ollersdorf still uncertain
Only the mayor knows how long the people of Ollersdorf will have to wait for the "BAST" and he says: "Once the priority works, such as the urn grove, have been completed, the plaques will be put up again."
