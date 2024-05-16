Readers on refugees:
“More benefits in kind instead of permanent social assistance”
Less money and more benefits in kind for refugees. This is what many "Krone" readers are calling for in our major integration series. The Viennese can also imagine the payment card.
The editorial team has received hundreds of emails so far - pages and pages of ideas on how to improve the integration of immigrants in Vienna. Not all of them suggest only cuts. The letters contain countless measures, such as that of a reader who wishes to remain anonymous and who sees equal rights in Austria being "torpedoed" by certain refugees.
His recommendation: "I suggest that male immigrants should be required to take part in open discussions with women for several months. These can be trained female professionals as well as very well integrated women from their original home countries. Perhaps this will help to break down fears, prejudices and ingrained thought patterns."
What is the reason for the many emails? Integration City Councillor and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) wants to redefine the rules for immigrants, including with "clear consequences". As part of this, he poses the question to our readers: "How can integration work?"
Of course, social welfare is also an issue. "More benefits in kind instead of cash benefits," demands Marianne O. "Every non-working foreigner must be told how much they cost the community each month." Reader K. J.: "Work or voluntary work from day 1! There is enough to do. Especially in the social sector, in rescue, care, infrastructure. They can learn German right away."
Anyone who is a guest in a country and receives social benefits and security must abide by the law or return to their country.
Beatrice W.
"Save a lot on crime"
"Work permits!", also demands Katrin G. "Give people the opportunity to work for their money. You can certainly save yourself a lot of crime. There should be compulsory training for young people anyway. An apprenticeship must be learned."
"In addition, social benefits must be monitored more closely," writes Beatrice W. "There are abuses, such as apartments that are supposedly given to separated families by the city. But these are then rented out lucratively."
Although Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker from the SPÖ is against this, many Viennese are demanding a payment card instead of cash in hand for refugees. Like S. B: "Social benefits should only be paid out in the form of a bank card, which can only be used in certain places. This would make large-scale fraud impossible."
Anyone who completely refuses to integrate should also lose their entitlements, says Patrick S. in his email: "Who makes themselves comfortable in the hammock and doesn't learn the language? Cancellation of all benefits, except for what is required by human rights."
Dear readers, how can integration work? Please send mails with your ideas to: wien@kronenzeitung.at. Or to Kronen Zeitung, Vienna editorial office, Muthgasse 2, 1190 Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
