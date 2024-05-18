Family festival at the Liesinger Kulturfrühling

Once again this year, there will be an extensive cultural program on stage and fun and games for the whole family in Atzgerdorf City Park: Giant soap bubbles, the ABC game by Wien Kanal and an exciting Kinderfreunde games program. Plants can be swapped or seed balls made at the small plant exchange organized by the Gebietsbetreuung. At the bike check by the Vienna Mobility Agency, bikes are checked by a professional free of charge and small repairs are carried out.