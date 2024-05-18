For young and old
Family festival at the Liesinger Kulturfrühling
On May 25, the Stadtpark Atzgersdorf will be transformed into a paradise for young and old. The Liesing district council and the F23 association invite you to a cheerful family festival from 2 pm. An extensive stage program with Kiri Rakete and Lizz Görgl & Band as well as a variety of activities promise an unforgettable day.
Once again this year, there will be an extensive cultural program on stage and fun and games for the whole family in Atzgerdorf City Park: Giant soap bubbles, the ABC game by Wien Kanal and an exciting Kinderfreunde games program. Plants can be swapped or seed balls made at the small plant exchange organized by the Gebietsbetreuung. At the bike check by the Vienna Mobility Agency, bikes are checked by a professional free of charge and small repairs are carried out.
Children can show off their skills at the mini soccer match, while adults can find out about health in Liesing in the WiG Life Lounge.
The Vienna police provide information about safety at the "Gemeinsam sicher" stand, and the Primaklima team invites you to take a special rickshaw ride. Also on the program: Fit with Bettina from the Alterlaa gymnastics club and the dancing kids from Diamond Dance Loft. Don't miss the rousing line dancing by the LDC Canadian Stompers!
The musical highlight of the day starts at 5 pm.
Alexander Sael and his band will open the evening program with a passionate performance of well-known Austropop hits. Afterwards, the Beatles bring Viennese charm to the Pack'l stage with Beatles classics sung in Viennese dialect. The crowning finale is Lizz Görgl with her band, who will delight the audience with a mixture of her own songs and rocking world hits.
Info
Information about the festival and other district topics is available from the Liesing district council on:
Tel.: 01-4000/23111
Mail: post@bv23.wien.gv.at
Web: liesing.wien.gv.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
