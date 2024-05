“Pedestrian protection zone” – ÖVP declares war on cyclists

The Graz cycling campaign is currently on everyone's lips. New cycle paths are currently being built in almost every nook and cranny of the Mur metropolis - almost always at the expense of motorized private transport, meaning that car drivers are gradually being pushed out of the city centre. A fact that has been heavily criticized by the Graz People's Party in particular. Now the tables are being turned, so to speak. In order to better protect pedestrians, cyclists are to disappear from many streets and several squares. At the municipal council meeting on Thursday, club leader Daniela Gmeinbauer will therefore submit a motion to the responsible deputy mayor Judith Schwentner (Greens) to implement a "pedestrian protection zone".