Dangerous overtaking
Villach man sped off: Pursuit ended in an accident
When a 39-year-old man from Villach tried to escape the police on his motorcycle, an accident occurred in the Lind ob Velden area. The officers had noticed his reckless driving.
Police officers noticed a 39-year-old motorcyclist from Villach on the Kärntner Straße (B83) between Wernberg and Lind ob Velden at around 13:00 on Tuesday, who had made a dangerous overtaking maneuver on his motorcycle across a restricted area and a turning lane.
"When the blue lights and siren were activated, the motorcyclist accelerated and tried to escape the police," said the officers. Further dangerous overtaking maneuvers followed during the chase. Due to this driving style and the excessive speed, the officers initially lost visual contact with the fleeing rider.
Neither valid papers nor correct license plate number
Only a short time later, the police officers found the motorcycle again in Lind ob Velden - but lying on the road in an accident!
The 39-year-old stated that he had not been injured in the accident and refused to call an ambulance. "He also had neither a driver's license nor a registration certificate with him," added a police officer.
However, the motorcycle was also not registered for traffic, did not have a valid inspection sticker and was not registered to the license plate displayed.
Several offenses
The man from Villach finally confessed: "The driver admitted that he had removed the license plate from his brother's motorcycle without his brother's knowledge and used it himself." He now faces charges for several administrative and criminal offenses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.