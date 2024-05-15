Vorteilswelt
Dangerous overtaking

Villach man sped off: Pursuit ended in an accident

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 06:04

When a 39-year-old man from Villach tried to escape the police on his motorcycle, an accident occurred in the Lind ob Velden area. The officers had noticed his reckless driving.

Police officers noticed a 39-year-old motorcyclist from Villach on the Kärntner Straße (B83) between Wernberg and Lind ob Velden at around 13:00 on Tuesday, who had made a dangerous overtaking maneuver on his motorcycle across a restricted area and a turning lane.

"When the blue lights and siren were activated, the motorcyclist accelerated and tried to escape the police," said the officers. Further dangerous overtaking maneuvers followed during the chase. Due to this driving style and the excessive speed, the officers initially lost visual contact with the fleeing rider.

Neither valid papers nor correct license plate number
Only a short time later, the police officers found the motorcycle again in Lind ob Velden - but lying on the road in an accident!

The 39-year-old stated that he had not been injured in the accident and refused to call an ambulance. "He also had neither a driver's license nor a registration certificate with him," added a police officer.

However, the motorcycle was also not registered for traffic, did not have a valid inspection sticker and was not registered to the license plate displayed.

Several offenses
The man from Villach finally confessed: "The driver admitted that he had removed the license plate from his brother's motorcycle without his brother's knowledge and used it himself." He now faces charges for several administrative and criminal offenses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

