“We want to win the title for Tandi”
Kuchl and Pinzgau will battle for the title in the Salzburg Provincial Cup on Wednesday. The Western League team wants to win for injured captain Tamas Tandari. In addition to a bonus, the winner can also look forward to a ticket for the ÖFB Cup.
The final of the Salzburg Provincial Cup is about much more than "just" the title. When Kuchl and FC Pinzgau meet today in Puch (18:45), it is on the one hand the chance to collect the winner's bonus of € 3500 instead of the already fixed 2500 euros. On the other hand, an ÖFB Cup ticket awaits the winner. A special additional motivation for the Saalfelden team: they want to get the trophy for their injured captain Tamas Tandari. The club legend tore his Achilles tendon last Thursday in the derby against Bischofshofen. "We want to win the title above all for Tandi. The motivation is great enough," says Semir Gvozdjar. The Cup is also a top priority for coach Hannes Schützinger: "It's been our top goal since the winter!" The outgoing coach will have to do without Lukas Moosmann and Moritz Eder.
Kuchler want to be brave
The fingers crossed come from their own league. After all, if the Pinzgau team were to emerge victorious, Wals-Grünau, currently the third-best Salzburg club in the Westliga, would be the beneficiary and earn a place in the ÖFB Cup. But Kuchl still has a say in the matter. Coach Tom Hofer: "That would be a nice side effect, but the game is more important. Everything is set up for a good final," says the coach and hopes for many fans in Puch, just 13 kilometers away. "I see them (FC Pinzgau) as the favorites, but we don't need to hide," says captain Michael Perlak.
Alongside Hannes Schützinger, Kuchl's Benjamin Sabic also wants to say goodbye with a title. The midfielder will move to Western League side Wals-Grünau in the summer, the Flachgau club announced.
