“We want to win the title for Tandi”

The final of the Salzburg Provincial Cup is about much more than "just" the title. When Kuchl and FC Pinzgau meet today in Puch (18:45), it is on the one hand the chance to collect the winner's bonus of € 3500 instead of the already fixed 2500 euros. On the other hand, an ÖFB Cup ticket awaits the winner. A special additional motivation for the Saalfelden team: they want to get the trophy for their injured captain Tamas Tandari. The club legend tore his Achilles tendon last Thursday in the derby against Bischofshofen. "We want to win the title above all for Tandi. The motivation is great enough," says Semir Gvozdjar. The Cup is also a top priority for coach Hannes Schützinger: "It's been our top goal since the winter!" The outgoing coach will have to do without Lukas Moosmann and Moritz Eder.