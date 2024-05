Saint Nepomuk shines again in new splendor

Of course, their historical work also includes looking after the statues in the village. This is the case with Saint Nepomuk, which stands near the Kittseer crossroads. "He guards the Leitha crossing," explain Metzl and Derks. There used to be a Nepomuk chapel on the other side of the Leitha, but it was demolished in the 1960s. After the ravages of time had taken their toll on the statue, the association and the municipality commissioned the restoration of the saint.