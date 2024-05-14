Van der Bellen warns:
“Politics is one thing, private life is another”
Not least because of the mud-slinging surrounding the Green EU leadership candidate Lena Schilling, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has made an appeal to the campaigning parties. "Politics is one thing and private life is another," emphasized the red-white-red head of state on ORF radio on Tuesday.
He had often wondered whether the tone in politics had become more unforgiving in recent years, explained the former Green Party leader. However, the tone between the SPÖ and ÖVP had also been shrill in the 1950s and 1960s. Therefore, one should not exaggerate in this regard now. "But the tone is too shrill," said the President.
Van der Bellen commented on the Schilling case to Ö1: Who doesn't make mistakes as a young person, should they have made any at all. He had certainly made some. Van der Bellen could do without dragging his private life into election campaigns: "Politics is one thing and private life is another."
Van der Bellen is pleased about Schilling's commitment
The head of state emphasized that he did not yet know Schilling. However, he had arranged appointments with the top candidates for this week. In general, Van der Bellen stated that he was happy about every young person who was willing to sacrifice their time for important issues such as measures against climate change or the EU elections.
