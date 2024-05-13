Vorteilswelt
Attack in Feldkirch

Knifeman must spend 13 years in prison

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 17:44

Money debts were the motive for the bloody attack at the bus station in Feldkirch (Vorarlberg) in September last year. The accused stabbed his 35-year-old victim several times.

On September 23 last year, the previously blameless man attacked a man of the same age with a knife in the center of Feldkirch and seriously injured him. The victim suffered several stab wounds to his upper body as well as cuts to his head, face and arms and had to undergo emergency surgery in hospital.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in the trial before the jury on Monday. According to his own statements, he was first attacked with punches by the victim of the same age. He himself pulled out the knife out of necessity and stabbed him. "But I didn't want to seriously injure or kill him", the defendant claimed during the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court.

The crime was triggered by a dispute over 500 euros that had taken place weeks earlier. According to the victim, the accused had stressed him out about it several times and had finally traveled from Macedonia to settle the matter. Before the meeting at the bus station, the accused ambushed him and stabbed him immediately. The stabber then fled, but was arrested shortly afterwards not far from the scene of the crime.

The victim was believed
The final verdict was 13 years in prison for attempted murder. The jury agreed that the defendant had not acted in self-defense and that he did indeed intend to kill the victim. The panel of lay judges believed the victim's account. The verdict is not final, the Macedonian asked for three days to reflect, the public prosecutor made no statement.

