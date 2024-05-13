IS attack plans
European Football Championship: Austrians help protect against terrorism
The joy of the Austrian national soccer team qualifying for the European Championship in Germany is overshadowed by plans for an attack by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. Austrian police officers will help to protect against terrorism and there will be continuous border controls at the German-Austrian border during the EURO.
When our national team takes on France in front of more than 50,000 fans in Düsseldorf on June 17, all eyes will be on more than just stars like Marko Arnautovic and Kylian Mbappé. After all, the threat of terrorism has the continent firmly in its grip, as it did at the tournaments in France in 2016 and throughout Europe in 2021.
IS offshoot Khorasan "more fanatical than Taliban"
Reason: A photomontage appeared days ago in a propaganda magazine of the terrorist organization IS called "The Voice of Khorasan". It shows a fighter standing armed in a stadium. "Where do you want to go?" is the question posed on it. "Then shoot the last goal" is intended to motivate supporters of the IS offshoot, which is considered "more fanatical than the Taliban" and is credited with an attack on a concert hall near Moscow that left more than 140 dead.
Three venues - Berlin, Munich and Dortmund - have been named as destinations. Austria will also play in Berlin - on June 21 against Poland and on June 25 against the Netherlands. And will be accompanied there by around 20,000 home fans, as stated at a press conference on the "UEFA EURO 2024 Taskforce" with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on Monday.
Schengen will be suspended during the European Championships
The task force will also play an important role in the preparations because of the experience gained from the 2008 European Championships at home. As Germany is a transit country for fans from other countries, border and airport controls will be intensified and Schengen will be suspended for the duration of the European Championships. In concrete terms, this means that there will be continuous controls at the German-Austrian border crossings during the EURO. For the time being, terror alert level 4 out of 5 applies.
80 public viewings have been reported in the country - with a strong upward trend. These will probably not be able to take place without increased police presence and controls.
Attacks with drones and cars are scenarios
In Germany, 25 police officers from Austria will be on standby to protect fans and the team - one officer will accompany the team almost around the clock. Austria's matches are considered to be at "low risk". Nevertheless, they are preparing for attacks - for example with drones that drop explosives - or by vehicles.
However, fans will not have to completely forgo contact with their stars. The European Championship quarters, the Schlosshotel Berlin, will be cordoned off. However, there will be public training sessions - the dates are yet to be announced.
