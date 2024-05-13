European Football Championship: Austrians help protect against terrorism

Schengen will be suspended during the European Championships

The task force will also play an important role in the preparations because of the experience gained from the 2008 European Championships at home. As Germany is a transit country for fans from other countries, border and airport controls will be intensified and Schengen will be suspended for the duration of the European Championships. In concrete terms, this means that there will be continuous controls at the German-Austrian border crossings during the EURO. For the time being, terror alert level 4 out of 5 applies.