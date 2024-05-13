“My fantasies are beyond my control”

There was this one particular event. That was probably decisive for everything that was to happen to me. I was about 13 at the time and happened to see a neighbor throw old high heels into a garbage bin. Somehow - I don't know why - that triggered something in me. In any case, I waited a bit and took the shoes out of the bin at an unobserved moment. In a strange way, they were a treasure to me. So I washed and cleaned them at home and then hid them in a box in my room. The thought of my secret excited me immensely. And every night I just waited for the moment when I knew for sure that my parents and siblings were fast asleep. And then I took the shoes out of their hiding place, put them on and lay down in bed. The feelings I had were wonderful ..."