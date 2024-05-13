New water pipeline
Why the Upper Lobau is now being flooded
A new supply pipe from the Danube is now to save the eco-paradise in the east of Vienna from drying out. But what will happen to the Lower Lobau?
The name Lobau actually means water forest. But there has been less and less of it in the fascinating floodplain landscape in recent years - as we reported.
Additional water was therefore needed to prevent it from drying out and to preserve the diverse flora and fauna in Vienna's last "jungle". Since Monday morning, up to 1500 liters of water per second have been flowing in through the new and so far largest supply pipe across the New Danube. With this additional water via the Panozzalacke - together with the existing supply via the Mühlwasser - large parts of the Upper Lobau are to be reached and secured with sufficient quantities of water. In addition, the water quality in the very nutrient-rich Panozzalacke is expected to improve.
City Councillor Ulli Sima, Donaustadt district head Ernst Nevrivy, club chairman Joe Taucher (all SPÖ) and MA-45 boss Gerald Löw jointly put the new line into operation on Monday morning.
Lower Lobau remains in acute danger
While the Upper Lobau now seems to have been saved, the future of the Lower Lobau, one of the core areas of the Donau-Auen National Park, remains bleak. Criticism of this also comes from ecological veteran Helmut Belanyecz: "Today there is only just under 5 percent water. It used to be 30 percent. The Lobau must not be allowed to die!" He believes the new measure makes little sense. Councillor Ulli Sima does not accept the criticism and emphasizes that the new water pipeline will also benefit the Lower Lobau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.