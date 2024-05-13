Manager (53) sues
Director General Weißmann testifies in court
She was discriminated against and demoted because she made allegations of bullying and sexual harassment by her superior to her employer - the ORF. Director General Roland Weißmann testified in the Labor and Social Court: "We definitely have a zero-tolerance policy."
An ORF employee and her employer have been sitting opposite each other in the Vienna Labor and Social Court for over a year. And the sparks are still flying - especially between the lawyers on both sides. A new figure in these proceedings: ORF Director General Roland Weißmann, who is now testifying as a witness and is once again causing quite a row.
Who gets to question Roland Weißmann first?
Which of the two lawyers is allowed to question Weißmann first - he belongs to the defendant, but the plaintiff has requested him - leads to a loud duel of words, which first had to be ended by the judge. The legal representative of ORF is therefore allowed to begin. The issue is what knowledge the Director General has of allegations of harassment and bullying in his current and previous position as head producer for television - and the associated unfulfilled promises.
Demoted after sexual harassment?
The 53-year-old plaintiff had been sexually harassed by one of her superiors for years. She decided to address the borderline behavior, first with the works council, then with the Equal Treatment Commission. However, this did not help her, but rather harmed her - she was demoted, almost "evacuated". She used to have many more areas of responsibility, but then they were all taken away. Now she wants 94,000 euros in compensation from the ORF.
I certainly didn't approach her and I didn't promise anything. I am the Director General and head of 4000 employees.
ORF-Generaldirektor Roland Weißmann
Roland Weißmann had already promised her a better position some time ago, she said at the Labor and Social Court (ASG). So he was asked to answer the questions of the judge and the lawyers: "I certainly didn't approach her and I didn't promise anything. I am the CEO and head of 4,000 employees," he clarified right at the beginning.
The plaintiff had approached Weissmann
He had only noticed that there were problems between the 53-year-old and her superior: "I didn't have any detailed knowledge. I only knew that the chemistry was no longer right." - and that was long before he became general manager. Later, the plaintiff repeatedly intervened, saying that she would like to be promoted to a top management position. But that was not possible, explains Weißmann. All of these positions at ORF are subject to competitive bidding, according to the motto "May the best man win".
Roland Weißmann uses the opportunity in front of the judge to emphasize once again: "We definitely have a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment." And equal rights are also very important at ORF. "That's why I decided to testify here. We trust that this will be cleared up," he says confidently, but not irreconcilably.
As in previous hearings, a possible job proposal for the employee comes up again. "If it's a management position ...", she shows interest in the ASG. However, more concrete details would have to be worked out before a settlement could be reached, according to Director General Weißmann.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
