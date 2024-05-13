Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Minister shows toughness

Mass protest in Georgia despite threat of imprisonment

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 09:00

Despite government threats of long prison sentences, thousands of people have once again taken to the streets in Georgia to protest against a planned law on "foreign influence".

comment0 Kommentare

People gathered in front of the parliament in the capital Tbilisi on Sunday evening, with many saying they wanted to stay all night. A few hours earlier, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri had threatened arrests in the event of a blockade of parliament.

Thousands outside parliament
"Blockade by groups of institutions of special importance can be punished with up to four years in prison," explained Gomelauri. "We will use this article against lawbreakers without any exception." Despite this, thousands gathered in front of parliament in the evening, many of them waving Georgian and EU flags.

The mass protests, which have been going on for weeks, are directed against a planned law on "foreign influence". (Bild: AP)
The mass protests, which have been going on for weeks, are directed against a planned law on "foreign influence".
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

Soon "Russian conditions" in the country?
The mass protests that have been going on for weeks are directed against a planned law on "foreign influence" which, according to critics, would create "Russian conditions" in Georgia. The text is to be discussed in parliament on Monday in its third reading.

Zitat Icon

Blockade by groups of institutions of particular importance can be punished with up to four years in prison. We will use this article against lawbreakers without any exception.

Innenminister Vakhtang Gomelauri

According to the law proposed by the government, organizations that receive at least 20 percent of their funding from abroad will have to register with the authorities in Georgia. Independent media organizations would also be affected.

Critics see clear parallels with the law against "foreign agents" in Russia. This allows the authorities there to take massive action against critical media and organizations. The United Nations, the USA and the EU have also criticized the Georgian legislative plans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf