Minister shows toughness
Mass protest in Georgia despite threat of imprisonment
Despite government threats of long prison sentences, thousands of people have once again taken to the streets in Georgia to protest against a planned law on "foreign influence".
People gathered in front of the parliament in the capital Tbilisi on Sunday evening, with many saying they wanted to stay all night. A few hours earlier, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri had threatened arrests in the event of a blockade of parliament.
Thousands outside parliament
"Blockade by groups of institutions of special importance can be punished with up to four years in prison," explained Gomelauri. "We will use this article against lawbreakers without any exception." Despite this, thousands gathered in front of parliament in the evening, many of them waving Georgian and EU flags.
Soon "Russian conditions" in the country?
The mass protests that have been going on for weeks are directed against a planned law on "foreign influence" which, according to critics, would create "Russian conditions" in Georgia. The text is to be discussed in parliament on Monday in its third reading.
Blockade by groups of institutions of particular importance can be punished with up to four years in prison. We will use this article against lawbreakers without any exception.
Innenminister Vakhtang Gomelauri
According to the law proposed by the government, organizations that receive at least 20 percent of their funding from abroad will have to register with the authorities in Georgia. Independent media organizations would also be affected.
Critics see clear parallels with the law against "foreign agents" in Russia. This allows the authorities there to take massive action against critical media and organizations. The United Nations, the USA and the EU have also criticized the Georgian legislative plans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.