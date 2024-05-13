Last chance! Schumacher against the “wunderkind”

The engineers are said to have been satisfied with Schumacher's efforts. Although the German was unable to improve his chances at Mercedes, he may have been able to promote himself to another racing team. Because, as reported by "F1-Insider.com", Alpine could use new drivers in the coming season. Project manager Bruno Famin is also said to be a fan of the 25-year-old. So perhaps Schumacher will be able to secure a cockpit in the "duel" against the "wunderkind" after all.