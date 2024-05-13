Is a contract beckoning?
Last chance! Schumacher against the “wunderkind”
Mick Schumacher is determined to seize his chance of another Formula 1 cockpit. At Silverstone, he was allowed to take part in test drives together with "child prodigy" Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The German did a good job. However, it became clear that all eyes were on the young Italian.
Mick Schumacher has no Formula 1 future at Mercedes. That much should already be clear. The replacement driver and son of racing legend Michael Schumacher is said to be aware of this and sees his time at the racing team as a springboard for a comeback.
The 25-year-old recently had another opportunity to present himself. Test drives were scheduled at Silverstone, where "child prodigy" Antonelli was allowed to try out the 2022 Silver Arrow. Schumacher was allowed to go ahead of the 17-year-old Italian.
Alpine as an option?
Times were not made public. However, the German is said to have completed a total of 350 kilometers. His main task, however, was to set up the car for the Italian. The latter was then able to complete his laps with little sprinting and warmed-up tires.
The engineers are said to have been satisfied with Schumacher's efforts. Although the German was unable to improve his chances at Mercedes, he may have been able to promote himself to another racing team. Because, as reported by "F1-Insider.com", Alpine could use new drivers in the coming season. Project manager Bruno Famin is also said to be a fan of the 25-year-old. So perhaps Schumacher will be able to secure a cockpit in the "duel" against the "wunderkind" after all.
