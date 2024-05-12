After 0:4 home debacle
Austria coach Michael Wimmer faces the end
The immediate departure of Austria coach Michael Wimmer seems to be sealed. Co-coach Christian Wegleitner is to take over for the last few games.
Michael Wimmer's 57th competitive match in charge of Austria - will it be his last for Violett?
After the 4-0 home defeat to Wolfsberg, there are many indications that the club will react to the slump of the last few weeks (just one point in the last four rounds, losing first place in the qualifying group) and pull the ripcord before the play-offs and dismiss the coach.
The alarm bells had already rung after the 2-0 defeat in Lustenau, but they wanted to give Wimmer the chance to pull the cart out of the mud at home against Wolfsberg - a total failure, 0:4, the highest defeat of the season.
And if you want to create new stimuli, then at this point in the season you can only do that with the coach, a change on the bench, so the bosses hope, will clear the players' heads.
Few candidates
Who will do it? There are not many candidates, a new coach will not be hired now, so they have to look within their own ranks, one name is "on the table": Christian Wegleitner, with Stripfing in the fall and Wimmer's "co" since the winter. His second "co", Ahmed Koc, is certainly not an issue!
Wimmer (in office at Austria since 3 January 2023) spoke on Saturday after the bitter home defeat about "setting the clocks to zero on Tuesday, whoever works their ass off will play. Whether that's player X or Y, I'm definitely not interested."
Now, however, the clock has probably struck zero for him ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
