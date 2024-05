Wages instead of pocket money: State sees open questions

In Burgenland, 800 people are affected. They do not receive a salary for their work, but an allowance of 100 euros per month and are insured or covered by their parents. The federal government now wants full access to the labor market for people with disabilities. Their work should become a regular employment relationship, including social insurance. State Social Welfare Councillor Schneemann is skeptical: "There are still too many unanswered questions". We don't know what the social security situation will be, what it means in terms of employment law or which benefits can still be claimed. There is also a lack of clear federal funding guidelines.