ÖVP wants change
“More and more Burgenlanders are dissatisfied”
ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz takes stock of his Burgenland tour. He identifies much criticism of the SPÖ provincial government and continues to campaign for a change of direction.
The People's Party has been touring the province since last fall. ÖVP provincial party leader Christian Sagartz wants to visit all 171 municipalities in Burgenland. He has already made appointments in 70 municipalities. According to his own information, he has had discussions with around 1300 Burgenland residents.
Change of direction called for
His summary so far: "More and more Burgenlanders do not agree with the current course of the SPÖ and Governor Hans Peter Doskozil," explains Sagartz. The main criticisms are the enormous waste of money, the "nationalization mania" and the SPÖ all-party government's constant driving over the top. The ÖVP will therefore continue to campaign for a change of direction in the country. "We stand for a policy of togetherness and for a free Burgenland in which decisions are made regionally," Sagartz announced.
At the same time, in addition to the election campaign for the EU elections, the Turks are also preparing for the National Council elections in the fall. This is also the subject of this morning's meeting of the national party executive. In the evening, Sagartz will then make his next appointment as part of the Burgenland tour in Deutsch Tschantschendorf from 7 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.