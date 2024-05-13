Vorteilswelt
ÖVP wants change

“More and more Burgenlanders are dissatisfied”

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 11:00

ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz takes stock of his Burgenland tour. He identifies much criticism of the SPÖ provincial government and continues to campaign for a change of direction.

The People's Party has been touring the province since last fall. ÖVP provincial party leader Christian Sagartz wants to visit all 171 municipalities in Burgenland. He has already made appointments in 70 municipalities. According to his own information, he has had discussions with around 1300 Burgenland residents.

The turquoise tour has already made stops in 70 municipalities
Change of direction called for
His summary so far: "More and more Burgenlanders do not agree with the current course of the SPÖ and Governor Hans Peter Doskozil," explains Sagartz. The main criticisms are the enormous waste of money, the "nationalization mania" and the SPÖ all-party government's constant driving over the top. The ÖVP will therefore continue to campaign for a change of direction in the country. "We stand for a policy of togetherness and for a free Burgenland in which decisions are made regionally," Sagartz announced.

At the same time, in addition to the election campaign for the EU elections, the Turks are also preparing for the National Council elections in the fall. This is also the subject of this morning's meeting of the national party executive. In the evening, Sagartz will then make his next appointment as part of the Burgenland tour in Deutsch Tschantschendorf from 7 pm.

Philipp Wagner
