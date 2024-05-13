“More and more Burgenlanders are dissatisfied”

Change of direction called for

His summary so far: "More and more Burgenlanders do not agree with the current course of the SPÖ and Governor Hans Peter Doskozil," explains Sagartz. The main criticisms are the enormous waste of money, the "nationalization mania" and the SPÖ all-party government's constant driving over the top. The ÖVP will therefore continue to campaign for a change of direction in the country. "We stand for a policy of togetherness and for a free Burgenland in which decisions are made regionally," Sagartz announced.