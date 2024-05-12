Instagram message
Escape? Tennis beauty mystery comes to a head
Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi sent a message to her followers on Instagram yesterday declaring her retirement. She also warned against trusting fake news. Meanwhile, Italian media are reporting that the 32-year-old has fled to the USA.
"I am happy to announce my retirement from tennis. I am grateful for your wonderful love and support over so many years," Giorgi wrote to her many followers on Instagram on Saturday. There had previously been speculation that the Italian had secretly retired.
She hasn't competed in a tournament for two months and there has been hardly any news on Instagram, where the 32-year-old is otherwise very active. Why this is the case is currently the subject of intense speculation in Italy. There is talk of problems with the tax office and a positive doping test.
Doping, taxes and vaccination
Meanwhile, the public prosecutor's office in Vicenza is investigating whether Giorgi traveled to the 2022 Australian Open with a fake vaccination certificate. The 32-year-old denies the allegations and her family doctor has apparently been arrested. A court hearing is scheduled for July 16. But will the Italian appear at all?
The "Gazzetta dello Sport" claims that Giorgi has "fled" to the USA with her family. The tennis beauty is said to have broken off contact with the WTA, the Italian Tennis Association and former opponents.
Giorgi herself only made a cryptic statement in an Instagram story: "Please trust my Instagram channel. Because so far only fake reports have been circulating. There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I look forward to sharing more information about exciting opportunities." However, the Italian did not give any details.
