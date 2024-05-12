Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Instagram message

Escape? Tennis beauty mystery comes to a head

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 10:26

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi sent a message to her followers on Instagram yesterday declaring her retirement. She also warned against trusting fake news. Meanwhile, Italian media are reporting that the 32-year-old has fled to the USA.

comment0 Kommentare

"I am happy to announce my retirement from tennis. I am grateful for your wonderful love and support over so many years," Giorgi wrote to her many followers on Instagram on Saturday. There had previously been speculation that the Italian had secretly retired.

She hasn't competed in a tournament for two months and there has been hardly any news on Instagram, where the 32-year-old is otherwise very active. Why this is the case is currently the subject of intense speculation in Italy. There is talk of problems with the tax office and a positive doping test.

Doping, taxes and vaccination
Meanwhile, the public prosecutor's office in Vicenza is investigating whether Giorgi traveled to the 2022 Australian Open with a fake vaccination certificate. The 32-year-old denies the allegations and her family doctor has apparently been arrested. A court hearing is scheduled for July 16. But will the Italian appear at all?

The "Gazzetta dello Sport" claims that Giorgi has "fled" to the USA with her family. The tennis beauty is said to have broken off contact with the WTA, the Italian Tennis Association and former opponents.

Giorgi herself only made a cryptic statement in an Instagram story: "Please trust my Instagram channel. Because so far only fake reports have been circulating. There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I look forward to sharing more information about exciting opportunities." However, the Italian did not give any details.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf