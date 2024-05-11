All voices
Wimmer: “Reached rock bottom”, “Tear your ass open”
Austria coach Michael Wimmer was disappointed after the 4-0 defeat against WAC. "We've hit rock bottom. [...] On Tuesday the clocks have to be set to zero, whoever works their ass off will play." You can read what else the players and coaches had to say about today's Bundesliga matches here.
Michael Wimmer (Austria coach): "We have two or three chances at the beginning where we don't score. Then we score the goals ourselves, the tackling before that was not suitable for the Bundesliga. We then have another chance that we miss. Then we fall apart, at the end of the day it's 0:4, which is a real humiliation. We've hit rock bottom, it can't get any worse. There's no alternative to being positive now. On Tuesday, the clocks have to be set to zero, whoever works their ass off will play. Whether that's player X or Y is definitely not going to interest me."
Manfred Schmid (WAC coach): "I can only congratulate the team. It was a memorable evening the way we performed. Of course we were lucky with the course of the game. Austria had good phases, but in the end we were clearly superior. It's nice to come back like this after a difficult period. We knew what the problem was, there was negativity in there. But we eradicated that. The way the team works with young, hungry players, it's fun."
On his farewell from the Austria fans: "I waved to a friend in the stands when my name was called. Should I then run out of the stadium embarrassed? I would like to apologize to the players and coaches. I've had a great time here, this is still my club."
Comments on Austria Lustenau - Blau-Weiß Linz (1:0):
Andreas Heraf (Lustenau coach): "It's no surprise that we didn't hold on to the league - after the fall with only three points, we were the top favorite for relegation. But we fought back for a long time and I'm brutally proud of the boys for the way they did it. We did everything we could to make it, but the truth is that the rucksack from the fall was just too big. Despite a win today, it's a bitter certainty that we have to go into the 2nd division. It's a great disappointment and emptiness for me. It would be great fun to tackle this project again next year. On the other hand, we know how difficult it is to get promoted again straight away. But I actually think we can do it."
Pius Grabher (Lustenau midfielder): "Of course it hurts incredibly that we have to say goodbye to the Bundesliga. It's been a nice journey for the club, a nice journey for us as players. The team, which has been together since the winter, is definitely not to blame for the relegation. I think you could see that there's a lot of life in it, that great guys have joined. I believe that far too many mistakes were made in the summer transfer window. The transfer that happened in the winter also shows that."
Gerald Scheiblehner (BW Linz coach): "We're a bit baffled ourselves as to why we performed like that today. We had high hopes, but it looked like a few players simply didn't have their heads in the game today. The first half was simply weak, an empty performance from some of the players. I think we did better in the second half, but the quality was lacking in the final third. It just wasn't the performance we wanted."
Comments on WSG Tirol - SCR Altach (0:1):
Thomas Silberberger (WSG coach): "I'm totally annoyed because we behaved in a league-unfriendly manner when we conceded. We conceded the last three goals from throw-ins, so we have to get sharper again. We had two or three good opportunities ourselves that we should have taken advantage of."
Joachim Standfest (Altach coach): "You could sense that there was a certain insecurity. Then it's no longer nice to play soccer. It was an exhausting time, the tension was palpable for three or four weeks. Now we're glad to be out of there."
