Wimmer: “Reached rock bottom”, “Tear your ass open”

Andreas Heraf (Lustenau coach): "It's no surprise that we didn't hold on to the league - after the fall with only three points, we were the top favorite for relegation. But we fought back for a long time and I'm brutally proud of the boys for the way they did it. We did everything we could to make it, but the truth is that the rucksack from the fall was just too big. Despite a win today, it's a bitter certainty that we have to go into the 2nd division. It's a great disappointment and emptiness for me. It would be great fun to tackle this project again next year. On the other hand, we know how difficult it is to get promoted again straight away. But I actually think we can do it."