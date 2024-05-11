Future is still open
Tuchel tense: “This is very thin ice”
Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was still clearly affected by the defeat to Real Madrid before the game against Wolfsburg on Sunday. However, he said that they should not let themselves down in the last two games. What does his future look like? "It's very thin ice," said the 50-year-old.
"We left everything on the pitch. We didn't make it in a bitter way. Some of us came out of the game with injuries. For me, I have to accept it now," said Tuchel on Saturday, summing up his thoughts on the bitter Champions League exit against Real Madrid.
It doesn't help to mourn the game. "We have to be respectful losers," Tuchel therefore demanded. Although the whole club has not yet recovered, they want to win the remaining two games and at least find a halfway conciliatory conclusion.
There are no flowers for that
"We didn't always get it right in the Bundesliga, that's my responsibility," said the coach honestly. That's why he doesn't see any grand farewell gestures as appropriate: "We don't need to give flowers for an early contract termination without a title."
He has not had any contact with other clubs since February. His future is therefore completely open. "That's very thin ice and not something I want to discuss publicly. I have to work that out with myself and my coaching team. So it's not a completely selfish decision," explained Tuchel.
