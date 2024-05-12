Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: LASK must face Sturm Graz
31st round in Austria's Bundesliga: LASK host SK Sturm Graz. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The match ball for the waxing is ready - Sturm Graz can secure their fourth Bundesliga title with a win at in-form LASK, end Salzburg's ten-year title run and crown a fantastic season with the double. "Imagining what could be after the game is not our mindset, we are preparing for a tough game against LASK," said coach Christian Ilzer ahead of the final step to be taken. With a four-point lead with two rounds still to play, the dream of a second double after 1999 seems quite real.
"We are trying to focus fully on this one game!"
"Of course the team is thinking about the big coup, that's completely normal," said Ilzer, who believes his squad have "a really good balance" and the necessary concentration ahead of the potential coronation. "To say that we're not aware of what a win would mean would of course be a lie. But we're trying to focus fully on this one game, get the three points and block out the rest as much as possible," said defender David Affengruber.
If Sturm manage a 19th win in their 31st league game of the season, they will clinch their fourth championship after 1998, 1999 and 2011. If Salzburg draw or lose in Hartberg, Sturm could also afford a draw or defeat for the title. If Salzburg can reduce the gap to at least three points, the championship will be decided on the last matchday, as Salzburg will be ranked ahead of Sturm on the basis of the direct duels with equal points. The Sturm team would certainly like to avoid a heart-stopping final against Klagenfurt. The Cup winners have not given rise to any major doubts recently. Sturm have only lost once in the league this calendar year (1:0 in Graz against Salzburg).
Last weekend, however, showed the pitfalls. A red card, such as the one given to midfield anchor Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who is now suspended, can happen quickly. They had to fight back from 1:1 behind against Hartberg while short-handed. The 3-1 defeat in Linz at the beginning of November is Graz's only away defeat this season. Of course, Ilzer warned ahead of the match against LASK of a "duel between probably the teams with the strongest form in Austria at the moment".
"A very, very difficult game awaits us!"
In Linz, LASK's change of coach to academy manager Thomas Darazs paid off. Under the interim solution, the Athletiker picked up four wins in five games, and even finishing the season as runners-up is now possible. Darazs spoke about the upcoming task with confidence and also great respect for the opponent. "We can expect a very, very difficult game against the current cup winners and championship candidates. I don't need to say any more, it will require a huge performance from us."
Games against Graz are unpleasant due to their "hectic, restless style of play", said the Viennese. "They often go long, try to win the second ball, try to succeed through physicality." Darazs therefore wants to "get energy out of it and avoid set pieces". On the sense or nonsense of second place (no fixed international group stage) or third place (fixed group stage), Darazs said: "We always strive for the best possible result. That's why we play soccer and why I'm a soccer coach. If I liked tactics, I might be better off in politics."
Midfielder Valon Berisha promised: "We absolutely want to prevent the Sturm Graz party and put in a great performance with our fans behind us." Robert Zulj already made a brief appearance last time out, Sascha Horvath is missing due to yellow card suspension and is likely to be replaced by Branko Jovicic. The Linz fans will no longer see Peter Michorl. There are no plans to include the long-time midfield strategist in the squad, Darazs said, ruling out a move that many supporters had called for in the last home game of the season. At Sturm, Manprit Sarkaria has recovered faster than expected after breaking his ankle. The ÖFB team player is back in the squad for the first time since March.
