LIVE from 5pm: LASK must face Sturm Graz

If Sturm manage a 19th win in their 31st league game of the season, they will clinch their fourth championship after 1998, 1999 and 2011. If Salzburg draw or lose in Hartberg, Sturm could also afford a draw or defeat for the title. If Salzburg can reduce the gap to at least three points, the championship will be decided on the last matchday, as Salzburg will be ranked ahead of Sturm on the basis of the direct duels with equal points. The Sturm team would certainly like to avoid a heart-stopping final against Klagenfurt. The Cup winners have not given rise to any major doubts recently. Sturm have only lost once in the league this calendar year (1:0 in Graz against Salzburg).